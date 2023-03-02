Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. Ameresco also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ameresco Stock Up 6.2 %

AMRC stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 786.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

