American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the January 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.02 on Thursday. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About American Cannabis
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Cannabis (AMMJ)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.