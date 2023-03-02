American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the January 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.02 on Thursday. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

