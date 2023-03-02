American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.82. 244,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of American Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $596.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.48.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.