American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark Stock Up 3.2 %

AMWD opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $874.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 1.84. American Woodmark has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $60.78.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 298.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 41.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark Company Profile

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

