American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Issues Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $52.61 on Thursday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Woodmark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

