AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $181,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after acquiring an additional 585,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

