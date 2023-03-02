Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 305 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $68.51 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

