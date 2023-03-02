Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 362 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,397,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $116,141,000 after buying an additional 103,792 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $10,390,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $118.58 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average of $109.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

