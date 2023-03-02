Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,968.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Announces Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.