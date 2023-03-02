Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $451,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 291.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.92. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

