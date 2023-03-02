Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,484 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COPX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,286,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 23,071,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,852,000 after buying an additional 1,402,832 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 251,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,421.4% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 136,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 130,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

COPX opened at $39.58 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.