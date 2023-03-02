Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 262 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

