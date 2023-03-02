Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 13.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Amgen by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.06. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

