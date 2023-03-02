Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $82,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,814,000 after purchasing an additional 297,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,326,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

