Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

