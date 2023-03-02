Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.82

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 493787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

