Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE AMRX opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.60.
Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals
In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
