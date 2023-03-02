Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of C$257.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.30 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.64.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$34.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.63. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$44.58.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

