Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.31). Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of C$185.87 million for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIA. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday.

SIA opened at C$10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$10.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.02. The stock has a market cap of C$799.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.23%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.