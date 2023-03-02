Analysts Offer Predictions for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

