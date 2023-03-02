Analysts Offer Predictions for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.63. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics
Insider Activity at Protalix BioTherapeutics
In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, Director Aharon Schwartz bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.