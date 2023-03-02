Analysts Offer Predictions for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.63. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, Director Aharon Schwartz bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.

