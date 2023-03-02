Analysts Offer Predictions for uniQure’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.62) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QURE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

QURE opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $65,349.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $65,349.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $58,288.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,754 shares of company stock valued at $580,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,959,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after buying an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in uniQure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

