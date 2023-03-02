Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $82.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $119.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $121.00.

2/10/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/12/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.02. 2,675,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,084. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.35. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances Inc alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.