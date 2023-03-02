Analysts Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT at $521.57

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $521.57.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 535 ($6.46) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.85) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.81) to GBX 560 ($6.76) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 546 ($6.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Aviva Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Aviva has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

