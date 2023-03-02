Analysts Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT at $521.57

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $521.57.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 535 ($6.46) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.85) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.81) to GBX 560 ($6.76) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 546 ($6.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Aviva Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Aviva has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

