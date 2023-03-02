Analysts Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) PT at $37.40

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBKDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($40.43) to €39.00 ($41.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($36.17) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

