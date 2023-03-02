Analysts Set Expectations for Clarus Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clarus in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Clarus’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. Clarus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Clarus by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently -5.24%.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

