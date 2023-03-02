Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR):

2/23/2023 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – United Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – United Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2023 – United Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – United Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $295.00 to $285.00.

1/11/2023 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.26. 192,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,720 shares of company stock worth $52,176,866. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 141.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 273.0% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 41.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

