Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR):
- 2/23/2023 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – United Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – United Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/23/2023 – United Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – United Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $295.00 to $285.00.
- 1/11/2023 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.26. 192,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 141.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 273.0% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 41.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
