Analyzing AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and AgileThought’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 2.10 -$25.33 million ($1.62) -23.81 AgileThought $158.67 million 1.29 -$20.07 million ($0.70) -6.06

AgileThought has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AgileThought, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 AgileThought 0 0 5 0 3.00

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.99%. AgileThought has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.71%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -5.84% -9.38% -3.75% AgileThought -17.62% -10.68% -4.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

