Analyzing MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LadRx and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LadRx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% MiNK Therapeutics N/A -168.94% -78.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LadRx and MiNK Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LadRx 0 0 0 0 N/A MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.93%.

0.1% of LadRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of LadRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LadRx has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LadRx and MiNK Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) N/A MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.21 million ($0.78) -2.68

MiNK Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LadRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LadRx beats MiNK Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LadRx

(Get Rating)

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for LadRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LadRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.