Andrew Davis Sells 1,751 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) SVP Andrew Davis sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $19,978.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,217.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

IRWD opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

