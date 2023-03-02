Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. 218,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,037,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,517,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 556,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 68,457 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,461,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 850,431 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 27.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 509,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

