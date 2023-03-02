Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.28 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Ankr has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $360.91 million and approximately $82.28 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00041266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00219907 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03776701 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $87,032,752.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.