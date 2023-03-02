Anne G. Rex Sells 2,665 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at $938,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.79. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 115.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Featured Stories

