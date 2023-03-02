Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Ansell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Ansell stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. Ansell has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $82.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

