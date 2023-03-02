Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Ansell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Shares of Ansell stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. Ansell has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $82.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61.
Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.
