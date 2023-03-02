ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Janet Lee Sells 984 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $299.20 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $328.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,860,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 629.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 362,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $77,908,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

