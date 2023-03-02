Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) fell 5.8% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.33. 176,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,734,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

HOUS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,554,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $14,276,000.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 4.2 %

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $593.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.31.

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.