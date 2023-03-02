APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Truist Financial

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 3.3 %

APA stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in APA by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in APA by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in APA by 3,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.