APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

APG opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in APi Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APG. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

