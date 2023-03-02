APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
APi Group Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:APG opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
