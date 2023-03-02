Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Lessened by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073,354 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 3.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Apollo Global Management worth $325,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,121. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

