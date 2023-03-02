Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

AMAT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.21. 3,277,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,398. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

