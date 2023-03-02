AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 414,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of AppTech Payments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AppTech Payments stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppTech Payments were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments Price Performance

APCX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 74,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,514. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81. AppTech Payments has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.37.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

Apptech Payments Corp. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of payment processing technologies and merchant services. Its products and services include mobile app development, secure mobile payments, enterprise SMS texting, website design, website hosting, credit card processing, ACH processing, and gift and loyalty cards.

See Also

