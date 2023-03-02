Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of APVO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,873. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.