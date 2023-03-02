Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Position Reduced by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,648,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Arch Resources by 57.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 406,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,255,000 after purchasing an additional 148,616 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 2,404.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,467,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,788 shares of company stock worth $1,174,588 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

