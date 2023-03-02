Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 1,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 844,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Arena Minerals Trading Down 5.6 %
The firm has a market cap of C$275.03 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53.
About Arena Minerals
Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds a 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 6,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 65% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 14,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.