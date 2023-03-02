Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 1,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 844,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Arena Minerals Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$275.03 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53.

About Arena Minerals



Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds a 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 6,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 65% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 14,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

