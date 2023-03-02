Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance
Shares of ARSMF opened at 0.10 on Thursday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.08 and a 12 month high of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.20.
About Ares Strategic Mining
