Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance

Shares of ARSMF opened at 0.10 on Thursday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.08 and a 12 month high of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.20.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc is a junior mining Company, which engages in progressing fluorspar projects towards exploitation, production, and supplying metspar and acidspar to the markets. Its projects include Lost Sheep, Liard Property, and The Iron and Vanadium Ridge. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

