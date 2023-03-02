Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.94 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.44). 55,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 103,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.44).

Arix Bioscience Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £151.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 119.40, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.88.

Insider Activity

In other Arix Bioscience news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £218,000 ($263,062.63). Insiders own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

