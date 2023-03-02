Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARKAY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Arkema from €100.00 ($106.38) to €98.00 ($104.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($85.11) to €79.00 ($84.04) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($139.36) to €126.00 ($134.04) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Trading Up 1.0 %

Arkema stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974. Arkema has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.28.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.