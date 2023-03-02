Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 28.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of ARKO opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arko by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Arko by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arko by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arko by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

