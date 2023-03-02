Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 205.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 41,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Stories

