Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.
Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 205.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.
Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 41,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.13.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
